iCandy Interactive Ltd. Sees Stock Surge Amid Crypto Rise

November 22, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

iCandy Interactive Ltd (AU:ICI) has released an update.

iCandy Interactive Ltd. has seen a notable increase in the price and volume of its securities, potentially driven by a surge in digital asset and cryptocurrency values post-U.S. election. The company attributes this interest partly to its Web3 gaming ventures and the ongoing success of its Ethereum Layer 2 roll-up network, ZKcandy. Additionally, a positive reception of a promotional video for its game Metal Genesis may also be contributing to this heightened market activity.

