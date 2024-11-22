iCandy Interactive Ltd. Sees Stock Surge Amid Crypto Rise

iCandy Interactive Ltd (AU:ICI) has released an update.

iCandy Interactive Ltd. has seen a notable increase in the price and volume of its securities, potentially driven by a surge in digital asset and cryptocurrency values post-U.S. election. The company attributes this interest partly to its Web3 gaming ventures and the ongoing success of its Ethereum Layer 2 roll-up network, ZKcandy. Additionally, a positive reception of a promotional video for its game Metal Genesis may also be contributing to this heightened market activity.

