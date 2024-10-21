News & Insights

Icade SA Expects Strong Financial Performance in 2024

October 21, 2024 — 01:33 am EDT

Icade SA (FR:ICAD) has released an update.

Icade SA has reported stable revenues for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant boost in rental income and better commercial indicators, particularly in the real estate segment. The company’s strategic asset sales have exceeded appraisal values, and it expects its Current Net Cash Flow for 2024 to reach the high end of its guidance. These developments showcase the resilience of Icade’s real estate portfolio amid ongoing market uncertainties.

