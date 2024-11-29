Icade Raises 2024 Financial Outlook After Dividend Boost

Icade SA (FR:ICAD) has released an update.

Icade has revised its 2024 financial outlook upwards after Præmia Healthcare decided to pay an interim dividend, boosting Icade’s net current cash flow estimates. The Group now expects net current cash flow to be at the higher end of its revised guidance range, reflecting a significant increase from discontinued operations.

