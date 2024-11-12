iCAD announces ProFound Detection for DBT received clearance from FDA

iCAD (ICAD) announced that its ProFound Detection Version 4.0 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis, DBT, has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA. This next-generation AI solution, trained using advanced deep learning convolutional neural networks, CNN, offers advancements in cancer detection and specificity, achieving a 6.3% improved area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) over prior version, significantly improving the identification of hard-to-find and aggressive cancers while reducing false positives. Additionally, this version introduces an option for clinicians to incorporate a prior exam into a current exam’s ProFound Detection analysis.
