iCAD announces ProFound Detection for DBT received clearance from FDA

November 12, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

iCAD (ICAD) announced that its ProFound Detection Version 4.0 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis, DBT, has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA. This next-generation AI solution, trained using advanced deep learning convolutional neural networks, CNN, offers advancements in cancer detection and specificity, achieving a 6.3% improved area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) over prior version, significantly improving the identification of hard-to-find and aggressive cancers while reducing false positives. Additionally, this version introduces an option for clinicians to incorporate a prior exam into a current exam’s ProFound Detection analysis.

