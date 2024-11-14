Ibotta price target lowered to $86 from $95 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Ibotta (IBTA) to $86 from $95 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that a promising earnings result was again offset by a guide down, the third in as many public company quarters. Wells sees the first half of 2025 growth recovery amid renewed budgets, expanding demand sources and improved sales products aimed at unlocking ROI-driven budgets.

