IBM’s Steep Drop on AI Fears May Be an Overreaction

A sudden collision between cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) startups and legacy enterprise infrastructure just wiped out billions in shareholder wealth. On Feb. 23, 2026, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) suffered its steepest single-day decline since the year 2000. Shares plummeted 13.2%, erasing roughly $30 billion in market capitalization in a matter of hours.

The catalyst was a single product announcement from AI startup Anthropic. The company unveiled additional features for Claude Code, including tools that claim to automate the complete modernization of COBOL. This decades-old legacy programming language still quietly powers massive portions of the global financial system. Investors panicked, assuming this automated code translation would instantly evaporate the lucrative infrastructure and consulting revenues tied to maintaining these massive systems. The fear was so intense that it triggered a sector-wide contagion, dragging down major IT service providers.

However, the dramatic sell-off appears to be fading. The stock rebounded the following day, closing up 2.68% at $229.34 amid exceptionally heavy trading volume of over 13.3 million shares. Major Wall Street analysts, including those at Wedbush and Evercore ISI, quickly stepped in to defend the stock. They labeled the severe sell-off an unwarranted overreaction and a clear buying opportunity for level-headed investors who understand the realities of enterprise technology.

Why AI Cannot Replace a Mainframe

Enterprise clients cannot simply abandon their mainframes just because a new AI tool can translate legacy code into modern languages. There is a vast, critical difference between translating code syntax and modernizing a deeply integrated hardware-software architecture.

The structural moat of the Z series mainframe remains completely intact. A basic software-as-a-service tool hosted on a public server cannot replicate the hardware-level guarantees required by the world's largest institutions. The current generation mainframe is purpose-built from the silicon up to deliver unmatched transactional resilience:

Massive Scale: A single system seamlessly processes 25 billion encrypted transactions per day.

A single system seamlessly processes 25 billion encrypted transactions per day. AI Speed: The platform delivers an astonishing 450 billion AI inferences per day with one-millisecond response times.

The platform delivers an astonishing 450 billion AI inferences per day with one-millisecond response times. Extreme Reliability: The hardware operates with up to eight nines of availability.

The hardware operates with up to eight nines of availability. Future-Proof Security: The system features quantum-safe encryption to protect against future cyber threats.

Currently, over 90% of the world's credit card transactions run through these highly specialized systems. Regulated entities such as global banks, insurance firms, and governments are highly unlikely to move their most sensitive operational data to third-party public clouds. The data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and security risks are simply too high.

Interestingly, artificial intelligence actually strengthens this protective moat rather than destroying it. The company already offers its own proprietary generative AI tool, watsonx Code Assistant for Z. This specialized product allows clients to safely refactor and modernize their legacy code directly on the platform without ever sacrificing enterprise-grade security.

Pristine Financials Hidden in the Noise

The recent market panic entirely overshadowed the company's actual financial performance. Prior to the AI-induced sell-off, fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results showcased exceptional, broad-based growth that beat Wall Street expectations across the board:

Earnings Beat: Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $4.52, easily topping consensus estimates of $4.33.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $4.52, easily topping consensus estimates of $4.33. Revenue Surge: Total fourth-quarter revenue hit $19.7 billion, representing a robust 12% year-over-year increase.

Total fourth-quarter revenue hit $19.7 billion, representing a robust 12% year-over-year increase. Segment Strength: This top-line expansion was driven by a 14% surge in Software revenue and a massive 21% jump in Infrastructure revenue.

This top-line expansion was driven by a 14% surge in Software revenue and a massive 21% jump in Infrastructure revenue. Record Cash: A record $14.7 billion in free cash flow was generated for the full year 2025, marking a stark increase of $2 billion from the prior year.

The underlying business is growing rapidly and generating substantial amounts of cash independent of the recent market noise. Furthermore, the internal generative AI book of business now exceeds $12.5 billion. This includes over $10.5 billion in consulting and $2 billion in software, proving the successful monetization of artificial intelligence within the strict, highly regulated enterprise sector.

Management is also aggressively deploying capital to fundamentally strengthen the high-margin software portfolio. The recent strategic acquisitions of HashiCorp ($6.4 billion) and Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) ($11 billion) directly enhance the company's hybrid cloud capabilities. To further cement its position in the AI space, the company just announced a major collaboration with Deepgram to integrate advanced voice AI capabilities into its enterprise solutions.

A 3% Dividend Yield Built on Rock-Solid Cash

The sharp decline in IBM’s share price has significantly compressed the stock's overall valuation. The trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) has contracted to approximately 20.5, creating a much more reasonable entry point than the premium pricing seen earlier in the year. Because dividend yields move inversely to stock prices, the sudden pullback has also pushed the dividend yield up to a highly attractive 2.93%.

Management maintains an impressive 30-year track record of consecutive annual dividend increases. This reliable payout remains incredibly comfortable and is entirely supported by the massive, growing free cash flow generation detailed in the recent earnings report. Looking ahead, 2026 financial guidance projects over 5% constant currency revenue growth. Management also expects an additional $1 billion increase in free cash flow this year, signaling deep confidence in the ongoing business transformation.

While the broader market fixates on short-term disruption narratives and flashy startup announcements, the underlying business metrics tell a very different story. The financials remain pristine, and the core infrastructure is far more defensible than basic code translation implies. Patient investors are currently presented with a rare opportunity. The recent volatility has created a significant discount to acquire shares of a highly profitable, cash-generating, entrenched technology leader.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.