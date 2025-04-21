IBM Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on IBM (NYSE:IBM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for IBM.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $685,260, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $359,960.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $265.0 for IBM, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IBM's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IBM's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $265.0, over the past month.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $22.8 $22.8 $22.8 $255.00 $182.4K 88 176 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $6.65 $6.25 $6.5 $245.00 $152.2K 579 234 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $19.3 $17.95 $18.49 $255.00 $147.6K 88 80 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.45 $7.4 $7.4 $210.00 $72.5K 680 102 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $7.05 $6.8 $6.96 $230.00 $58.4K 490 438

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which include 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. Primary products include its mainframes, Red Hat software, transaction processing software, and IT consulting.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,151,045, the IBM's price is down by -2.25%, now at $233.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On IBM

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $270.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for IBM, targeting a price of $265. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $276.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for IBM with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for IBM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold Feb 2025 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform

