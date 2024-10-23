News & Insights

IBM sees Q4 constant currency revenue growth ‘consistent’ with Q3

October 23, 2024 — 04:10 pm EDT

Q4 consensus $17.91B. Revenue: The company expects fourth-quarter constant currency revenue growth consistent with the third quarter. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a half-point headwind to revenue growth in the quarter. Free cash flow: The company continues to expect more than $12B in free cash flow for the full year.

