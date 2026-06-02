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IBM To Invest More Than $10 Bln In Quantum Computing Over Next Five Years

June 02, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) has announced plans to invest more than $10 billion in quantum computing over the next five years. The investment will span research and development, capital expenditure, manufacturing scaling, ecosystem partnerships, and M&A. The company said the investment reinforces IBM's mission to bring useful quantum computing to the world. IBM is confident that its partners using IBM quantum computers will demonstrate quantum advantage in 2026.

IBM noted that it has a clear path to delivering IBM Quantum Starling in 2029 - the world's first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Starling will lay the foundation for IBM Quantum Blue Jay, which will run one billion quantum operations across 2,000 qubits.

"The quantum era is no longer ahead of us, it has started. Our clients, partners and users around the world are tapping into IBM quantum computers to do work that was impossible a few years ago," said Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO, IBM.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, IBM shares are down 2.16 percent to $313.29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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