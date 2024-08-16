IBM Generative AI to Enhance Fan Experience at US Open

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced a collaboration with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to introduce advanced generative AI features for the upcoming US Open tournament. The major grand slam event garners worldwide attention each year. The collaboration aims to offer comprehensive, informative coverage to ensure a more engaging experience for millions of global tennis fans.



IBM redesigned its IBM Slamtracker experience, which is powered by IBM watsonx. The revamped platform delivers elaborated pre-match, live and post-match insights such as win possibilities, bulleted match previews and recaps and point-by-point analysis for all men's and women’s singles matches. An upgraded version of AI commentary will be introduced across the US Open's digital platforms. Leveraging the watsonx that includes the Granite 13B LLM (large language model), the enhanced version will bring more expressive and contextual commentary.



The technology will also bring AI-generated match report summaries and highlight packages within minutes after a match’s conclusion. Utilizing its AI and data platforms, watsonx IBM AI solution will produce long-form, post-match articles adhering to USTA’s data and editorial guidelines. The articles featuring player performance analysis, statistics and highlights will be published on the US Open app and website after being reviewed by USTA editorial staff. These advanced features significantly expand the editorial capabilities of USTA and streamline the complex task of covering 254 main-draw singles matches throughout the tournament. The world-class digital experience is likely to help the US Open expand its reach to new and existing tennis fans globally.



IBM is also partnering with USTA’s philanthropic arm to deliver free training through IBM Skillsbuild. The program will offer several professional development and micro-learning courses, including concepts of AI techniques used in tennis and LLM models to under-resourced students.



IBM watsonx is a next-generation AI and data platform that is designed to enhance the impact of AI across business operations. The company is betting big on the Watsonx platform, which is likely to be the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. Watsonx delivers the value of foundational models to the enterprise, enabling them to be more productive.



It is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will drive profitability.



The stock has gained 37.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 27.5%.



IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



