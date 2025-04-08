IBM Boosts Data & AI Consulting Capabilities With Strategic Buyout

International Business Machines Corporation IBM announced that it acquired Hakkoda Inc., a prominent data consultancy provider, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to strengthen IBM’s data expertise and augment its capability to support clients’ AI transformation initiatives.



After a decade of digital transformation and rapid technological advancements, businesses are no longer just experimenting with digital tools, they are extensively incorporating these tools across their operations. Data has become the fundamental element in this growing digital transformation across industries. However, this trend has created new challenges. Identifying the right set of insights from a vast pool of structured and unstructured data generated from everyday operations is a complex endeavor.



As data-driven insights have become one of the key differentiators for success in an increasingly competitive market, companies are seeking solutions that will support data-driven decision making and facilitate seamless innovation. Hakkoda’s full-stack data modernization offers its client the necessary flexibility, scalability and strategic guidance to foster their innovation journey.

Will IBM Stock Benefit From This Acquisition?

Hakkoda’s capabilities in migrating, modernizing and monetizing data estates are perfectly aligned with IBM’s strategy of creating an integrated enterprise data platform optimized for speed, cost and overall efficiency across various use cases. Post acquisition, IBM will also gain access to Hakkoda’s comprehensive portfolio of generative AI tools that effectively expedite data modernization projects.



The company’s consultants have a strong expertise in financial services, the public sector, and healthcare and life sciences industries. Integration of these leading-edge capabilities will significantly amplify IBM’s consulting expertise and enable it to swiftly meet growing demand for data services and AI-transformation initiatives across industries.



To derive actionable insights from the large volume of data, enterprises are steadily investing in the data migration strategy. Per an IDC report, global spending on enterprise intelligence services is expected to grow at 13% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), reaching $243 billion by 2028. With this acquisition, IBM is aiming to capitalize on this market trend. This will likely boost commercial prospects.

IBM Stock’s Price Movement

The stock has gained 20.9% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 27.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



