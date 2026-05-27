Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Bitcoin Trust, where 22,240,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF, which lost 925,000 of its units, representing a 35.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PAB, in morning trading today PGIM AAA CLO ETF is trading flat, and PGIM Corporate Bond 0-5 Year ETF is up by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: IBIT, PAB: Big ETF Outflows

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