iBio announces the appointment of Arkowitz, Parada to board of directors

November 25, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

iBio (IBIO) announced the appointment of biotech industry veterans David Arkowitz and Antonio Parada to its Board of Directors adding key experience in finance, leadership and antibody discovery. Arkowitz is currently Chief Financial Officer at Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, a private company developing therapies for serious diseases of the eye with high unmet need. Parada is the Founder and CEO of FairJourney Biologics, a privately held and leading antibody discovery contract research organization

