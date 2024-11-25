iBio announces the appointment of Arkowitz, Parada to board of directors

iBio (IBIO) announced the appointment of biotech industry veterans David Arkowitz and Antonio Parada to its Board of Directors adding key experience in finance, leadership and antibody discovery. Arkowitz is currently Chief Financial Officer at Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, a private company developing therapies for serious diseases of the eye with high unmet need. Parada is the Founder and CEO of FairJourney Biologics, a privately held and leading antibody discovery contract research organization

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IBIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.