IBIDF

Ibiden Q1 Profit Rises

August 01, 2025 — 03:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ibiden Co., Ltd. (IBIDY, IBIDF, 4062.T), a Japanese electronics company, on Friday announced that its profit attributable to owners of the parent increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of parent increased to 12.73 billion yen from 8.82 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 85.76 yen versus 59.18 yen last year.

Operating profit climbed to 17.64 billion yen from

Net sales increased to 97.46 billion yen from 88.22 billion yen last year.

Ibiden closed trading 2.69% lesser at JPY 6,286 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

