IBEX Secures New Credit Agreements with HSBC

IBEX ( (IBEX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 29, 2024, Ibex Global Solutions, Inc. and its affiliates entered into two significant credit agreements with HSBC, replacing their previous $80 million facility. The U.S. Credit Agreement offers a $25 million revolving credit facility with interest linked to SOFR plus a margin, while the UAE Credit Agreement provides a $50 million loan facility and a $50,000 commercial card facility. Both agreements include financial covenants and standard default conditions, and aim to fund working capital and corporate purposes, promising an engaging opportunity for those monitoring financial market movements.

