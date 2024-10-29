Ibex announces the launch of ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent

ibex (IBEX) announced the launch of ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent, a sophisticated AI solution designed for seamless and scalable automated customer and brand interactions. ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent provides AI-driven voice and text conversations that are customized to align with a brand’s persona and specific business needs. It offers human-like, infinitely scalable, and hyper-personalized customer experiences while integrating seamlessly with existing agent support systems to facilitate swift escalation and efficient resolution of more complex customer issues.

