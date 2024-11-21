Iberdrola Launches 800 Million Euro Green Bonds

Iberdrola (ES:IBE) has released an update.

Iberdrola has announced the issuance of 800 million euros in subordinated green perpetual bonds in the Euro market, offering an initial fixed annual coupon of 4.250%. These bonds, structured in a single tranche and fully guaranteed by Iberdrola, S.A., allow for deferred interest payments and are set to close on November 28, 2024. The issuance is part of Iberdrola’s Euro Medium Term Notes program, attracting interest from international banks.

