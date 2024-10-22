News & Insights

Iberdrola Expands UK Energy Market Presence

October 22, 2024 — 11:59 am EDT

Iberdrola (ES:IBE) has released an update.

Iberdrola has successfully acquired an 88% stake in Electricity North West Limited through its subsidiary Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings, enhancing its presence in the UK’s energy distribution market. This strategic move aligns with the company’s 2024-2026 plan to strengthen its position in energy transmission and distribution, although it’s still subject to regulatory review by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

