IAMGOLD’s Strong Q3 and Strategic Moves in 2024

IAMGOLD Corporation reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with year-to-date gold production reaching 490,000 ounces, setting the company on track to meet its annual guidance. The Côté Gold Mine achieved commercial production and significant operational improvements, contributing to a positive cash flow outlook. IAMGOLD’s strategic moves, including repurchasing a 9.7% interest in Côté Gold from Sumitomo, aim to enhance its production capacity and financial flexibility.

