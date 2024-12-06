News & Insights

IAMGOLD Unveils New Resource Estimates for Quebec Project

December 06, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) has released an update.

IAMGOLD Corporation has released a technical report and mineral resource estimate for its Monster Lake Project in Quebec, prepared by InnovExplo Inc. The report, effective July 2024, outlines the geological potential and resource estimates, offering insights into future mining opportunities. This development is likely to attract investor interest given the project’s strategic location and resource prospects.

