And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF , which added 250,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of AIVC, in morning trading today Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) is up about 6.1%, and Micron Technology is higher by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: IALT, AIVC: Big ETF Inflows
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