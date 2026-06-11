Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Systematic Alternatives Active ETF, which added 44,800,000 units, or a 39.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IALT, in morning trading today Parker-hannifin is up about 1.3%, and Chevron is higher by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF , which added 250,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of AIVC, in morning trading today Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) is up about 6.1%, and Micron Technology is higher by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: IALT, AIVC: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.