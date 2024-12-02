IAG Highlights Growth and Resilience at Investor Day

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has showcased its strategic and financial advancements during its Investor Day 2024, highlighting its streamlined focus on general insurance across Australia and New Zealand. CEO Nick Hawkins emphasized IAG’s enhanced resilience and growth potential, pointing to innovations in reinsurance and partnerships with trusted brands. The company is committed to reducing administration expenses to bolster shareholder returns.

