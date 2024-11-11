IAC reports Q3 Angi Inc.operating income increased $16M to $8M

In Q3: Angi Inc. operating income increased $16 million to $8 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $35 million. Emerging & Other Q3 2024 operating income of $13 million increased $13 million due to the inclusion in Q3 2023 of a $9 million goodwill impairment at Mosaic Group and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 23% to $16 million driven largely by profits at The Daily Beast and Vivian Health compared to losses in Q3 2023.

