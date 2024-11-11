IAC reports Q3 Angi Inc.operating income increased $16M to $8M

In Q3: Angi Inc. operating income increased $16 million to $8 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $35 million. Emerging & Other Q3 2024 operating income of $13 million increased $13 million due to the inclusion in Q3 2023 of a $9 million goodwill impairment at Mosaic Group and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 23% to $16 million driven largely by profits at The Daily Beast and Vivian Health compared to losses in Q3 2023.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on IAC:
- IAC reports Q3 EPS ($2.93) vs. ($4.72) last year
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 11, 2024
- IAC/InteractiveCorp. (IAC) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- IAC price target raised to $82 from $78 at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.