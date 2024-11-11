News & Insights

Stocks

IAC reports Q3 Angi Inc.operating income increased $16M to $8M

November 11, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In Q3: Angi Inc. operating income increased $16 million to $8 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $35 million. Emerging & Other Q3 2024 operating income of $13 million increased $13 million due to the inclusion in Q3 2023 of a $9 million goodwill impairment at Mosaic Group and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 23% to $16 million driven largely by profits at The Daily Beast and Vivian Health compared to losses in Q3 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IAC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.