IAC (BIT:1IAC) Price Target Increased by 12.70% to 46.07

The average one-year price target for IAC (BIT:1IAC) has been revised to €46.07 / share. This is an increase of 12.70% from the prior estimate of €40.88 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €38.92 to a high of €60.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.16% from the latest reported closing price of €36.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in IAC. This is an decrease of 229 owner(s) or 40.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IAC is 0.33%, an increase of 18.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.02% to 78,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 5,909K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,702K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IAC by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 4,023K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,989K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IAC by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,591K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company.

Helikon Investments holds 3,518K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares , representing an increase of 46.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IAC by 37.38% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 3,355K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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