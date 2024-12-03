News & Insights

iA Financial Group Launches $400 Million Debenture Offering

December 03, 2024 — 12:15 am EST

iA Financial Corporation Inc (TSE:IAG) has released an update.

iA Financial Group announced a $400 million offering of fixed/floating unsecured subordinated debentures, set to close on December 5, 2024. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes such as investments in subsidiaries and debt repayment. The debentures will mature in 2034 with interest rates transitioning from fixed to floating after 2029.

