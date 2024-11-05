iA Financial Announces Strong Q3 Results and Dividend Hike

iA Financial Corporation Inc (TSE:IAG) has released an update.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. reported strong third quarter results, highlighting a 17% increase in core earnings per share and a 10% dividend increase. The company’s robust sales momentum led to a 25% year-over-year increase in premiums and deposits, supported by acquisitions and strong performance in Canada and the U.S. With a solid solvency ratio of 140%, iA Financial is well-positioned to continue its growth through organic investments and acquisitions.
