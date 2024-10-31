i3 Energy Finalizes Acquisition by Gran Tierra

i3 Energy Plc (GB:I3E) has released an update.

i3 Energy has announced that its acquisition by Gran Tierra Energy has been finalized through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. As part of the deal, i3 Energy shareholders will receive a combination of new Gran Tierra shares and cash. The shares of i3 Energy have been suspended from trading on AIM and TSX following the completion of the acquisition.

