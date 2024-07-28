I Retired in My 80s: 7 Expenses I Wish I Had Cut Sooner

Bob N. worked well into his 80s before finally retiring at age 83. While the spunky Denver resident is enjoying his later years, he wishes he had been more diligent about cutting certain expenses decades ago. “I could have retired years sooner if I trimmed the fat in some areas,” the 85-year-old shared. “Live and learn, I guess!”

With the benefit of hindsight, here are seven costs Bob wishes he had slashed to achieve an earlier retirement.

Cable TV Packages

“I somehow convinced myself that spending $150 per month on a massive cable package was reasonable for far too long,” Bob said.

He kept his premium channels and expensive bundles until cutting the cord five years ago. “I could have saved thousands by streaming earlier. Although I guess that’s getting more expensive, too. For now, I’m watching a lot of Pluto TV — that’s free!” he said.

Eating Out for Convenience

Bob worked long hours in his career, often using that as an excuse to pick up dinner out. “The convenience of takeout was a money trap,” he said.

He estimated spending upward of $500 per month on restaurant meals during his working years. “My health and my wallet would have been better off if I meal-prepped, but that wasn’t even really a thing people did,” he explained.

Gym Memberships

“I’m as guilty as anyone for paying for gym memberships I rarely used,” Bob said.

For decades, he held memberships at multiple gyms and studios, rationalizing it by occasionally attending classes. “That’s an easy $100 per month I could have kept in my pocket by simply going for walks,” he said.

Brand Loyalty

Bob spent far too many years buying the same familiar yet expensive grocery items, grooming products and household supplies. “I certainly had more money than sense when it came to brand loyalty,” he said.

Switching to store brands didn’t happen until his 70s. “Why did it take so long to realize most generic products perform just fine?” he asked.

Massive Cellphone Plans

Bob hung on to large family cellphone plans for years, paying upward of $200 per month even after his kids moved out. “It was pure laziness that kept me from downgrading to a smaller, cheaper plan for just me,” he shared. “What a waste.”

Annual Subscriptions

Like many people, Bob paid for subscriptions every year that he hardly used. “Those $60-$100 annual fees for things like magazines or streaming really added up over time,” he said. He wishes he had taken a harder look at paring down those recurring costs far sooner.

Inertia on Changing Bad Habits

More than anything, Bob wishes he had pushed himself to correct unhealthy spending behaviors earlier in life instead of letting “inertia” set in.

“Once you get used to a certain lifestyle, it can be hard to cut back,” he said. “My biggest regret is not having the discipline to rein in my expenses while I was still young.”

Thankfully, Bob’s Social Security and modest retirement savings cover his needs. “I may not be wealthy, but I do alright,” he said. “Though retiring before my 80s wouldn’t have been the worst thing in the world!”

