i-mobile Partners for Regional Revitalization in Japan

October 25, 2024 — 01:23 am EDT

i-mobile Co., Ltd. (JP:6535) has released an update.

i-mobile Co., Ltd. is collaborating with NTT EAST SERVICE CORPORATION and NTT-ME CORPORATION to address regional challenges in Japan through digital and green transformation initiatives. This partnership aims to revitalize local communities by promoting crowdfunding-type hometown tax donations and decarbonization efforts, ultimately enhancing job creation and population inflows.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

