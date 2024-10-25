i-mobile Partners for Regional Revitalization in Japan

i-mobile Co., Ltd. (JP:6535) has released an update.

i-mobile Co., Ltd. is collaborating with NTT EAST SERVICE CORPORATION and NTT-ME CORPORATION to address regional challenges in Japan through digital and green transformation initiatives. This partnership aims to revitalize local communities by promoting crowdfunding-type hometown tax donations and decarbonization efforts, ultimately enhancing job creation and population inflows.

