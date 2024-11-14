News & Insights

I-Mab’s Promising Q3 Results and Strategic Moves

November 14, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

I-MAB (IMAB) has released an update.

I-Mab, a U.S.-based biotech firm, reported promising financial and clinical advancements in its third-quarter 2024 results. The company is set to initiate a Phase 2 study for uliledlimab in lung cancer, with strong early data boosting confidence in its cancer treatment pipeline. With a cash runway extending into 2027 and strategic deals like the Sanofi partnership, I-Mab is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

