News & Insights

Markets
IMAB

I-Mab's CEO Kannan To Resign, Xi-Yong Fu Appointed As Interim CEO; Wei Fu As Chairman

July 15, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - I-Mab (IMAB) announced Monday that Raj Kannan intends to resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective July 15, Sean Xi-Yong Fu is named as interim CEO and Director.

Kannan will continue to serve as an advisor to the company until July 31, 2024, to assist in the transition.

Furthermore, the company revealed the appointment of Wei Fu as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Pamela Klein, who is relinquishing the position of Interim Chairperson and her role on I-Mab's Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.