I-Mab's CEO Kannan To Resign, Xi-Yong Fu Appointed As Interim CEO; Wei Fu As Chairman

(RTTNews) - I-Mab (IMAB) announced Monday that Raj Kannan intends to resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective July 15, Sean Xi-Yong Fu is named as interim CEO and Director.

Kannan will continue to serve as an advisor to the company until July 31, 2024, to assist in the transition.

Furthermore, the company revealed the appointment of Wei Fu as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Pamela Klein, who is relinquishing the position of Interim Chairperson and her role on I-Mab's Board.

