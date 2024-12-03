News & Insights

I-Mab Biopharma’s Strategic Shift to US-Based Biotech

December 03, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

I-MAB (IMAB) has released an update.

I-Mab Biopharma has completed its transition to a US-based biotech, focusing its efforts on a streamlined organization with a new US leadership team. The company is advancing its immunotherapeutic pipeline, including drugs like uliledlimab and givastomig, through a disciplined capital approach. This strategic focus aims to tap into significant market opportunities and ensure the progression of their clinical trials.

Stocks mentioned

IMAB

