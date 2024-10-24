Hyundai Motor to Delist Global Depositary Receipts

Hyundai Motor Sponsored GDR (HYMTF) has released an update.

Hyundai Motor Company has announced plans to delist its global depositary receipts from the London and Luxembourg Stock Exchanges, effective December 19, 2024. This decision is part of a broader simplification effort, driven by low trading volumes and reduced demand for these securities. Investors are advised to consult with their financial advisors regarding their holdings in these receipts.

