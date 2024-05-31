News & Insights

Stocks

HYTN Innovations Boosts Market Presence

May 31, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HYTN Innovations Inc (TSE:HYTN) has released an update.

HYTN Innovations Inc., a cannabis product innovator, has partnered with Independent Trading Group to enhance the trading liquidity and market stability of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. ITG, a subsidiary of DVX Capital Markets, will not receive any equity as compensation for their monthly services. This strategic move aims to bolster investor confidence and facilitate smoother transactions for HYTN’s stock.

For further insights into TSE:HYTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.