HYTN Innovations Boosts Market Presence

HYTN Innovations Inc (TSE:HYTN) has released an update.

HYTN Innovations Inc., a cannabis product innovator, has partnered with Independent Trading Group to enhance the trading liquidity and market stability of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. ITG, a subsidiary of DVX Capital Markets, will not receive any equity as compensation for their monthly services. This strategic move aims to bolster investor confidence and facilitate smoother transactions for HYTN’s stock.

For further insights into TSE:HYTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.