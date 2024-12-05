News & Insights

HyTerra Ltd Passes Key Resolutions at General Meeting

December 05, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Triple Energy Limited (AU:HYT) has released an update.

HyTerra Ltd, trading on the ASX as HYT, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 General Meeting, including approvals for the issue of securities to Fortescue and the appointment of Christine Nicolau as a director. The decisions were made through a poll, indicating strong shareholder support. These developments could interest investors eyeing HyTerra’s strategic moves and governance enhancements.

