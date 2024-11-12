Hyphens Pharma Sees Revenue Surge Amid Cost Challenges

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. (SG:1J5) has released an update.

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. reported a 22.1% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching S$143.5 million, driven by strong sales in Singapore and Malaysia. Despite a 12.1% rise in gross profit for the third quarter, net profit after tax slightly declined due to increased distribution and administrative costs. The company remains optimistic about its financial growth, bolstered by favorable currency exchange rates.

