Hyphens Pharma Sees Revenue Surge Amid Cost Challenges

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. (SG:1J5) has released an update.
Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. reported a 22.1% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching S$143.5 million, driven by strong sales in Singapore and Malaysia. Despite a 12.1% rise in gross profit for the third quarter, net profit after tax slightly declined due to increased distribution and administrative costs. The company remains optimistic about its financial growth, bolstered by favorable currency exchange rates.
For further insights into SG:1J5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Alphabet’s Waymo Expands Robotaxi Rides in Los Angeles to All Passengers
- Pfizer Considers Selling Hospital Unit to Free Up Cash and Reduce Debt
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.