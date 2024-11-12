News & Insights

Stocks

Hyphens Pharma Sees Revenue Surge Amid Cost Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. (SG:1J5) has released an update.

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. reported a 22.1% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching S$143.5 million, driven by strong sales in Singapore and Malaysia. Despite a 12.1% rise in gross profit for the third quarter, net profit after tax slightly declined due to increased distribution and administrative costs. The company remains optimistic about its financial growth, bolstered by favorable currency exchange rates.

For further insights into SG:1J5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.