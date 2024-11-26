Hyperscale Data issues special dividend of Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock

Hyperscale Data (GPUS) plans to issue a special one-time dividend of 1M shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The record date for the Distribution has been set for December 13. The company has set a payment date of December 23, subject to adjustment. The number of shares of Series F Preferred Stock issuable is approximately 0.139 for each share of Eligible Capital Stock. There will never be a public trading market for the Series F Preferred Stock. The Series F Preferred Stock has a $1.00 liquidation preference and will not pay a dividend. Each share of Series F Preferred Stock will be exchangeable, at the option of its holder, for 10 shares of Class A Common Stock of Ault Capital Group, a wholly owned subsidiary, and 5 shares of Class B Common Stock of ACG.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GPUS:
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (November 25 to November 29) – Stay Invested
- Hyperscale Data Declares Dividend for Series D Stock
- Hyperscale Data announces special dividend of Class B common stock
- Hyperscale Data Announces Reverse Stock Split Strategy
- Hyperscale Data announces date, ratio of reverse stock split
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.