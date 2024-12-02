News & Insights

Hyperscale Data announces business update for TurnOnGreen

December 02, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Hyperscale Data (GPUS) announced that its indirect subsidiary, TurnOnGreen has secured $3.9 million in new defense contracts through its power electronics division Digital Power Corporation. The agreements encompass the production and integration of defense-grade power conversion modules, tactical power switching and charging systems, and proprietary power distribution solutions. These advanced technologies are tailored to enhance the performance of off-road tactical vehicles, military ambulances, and critical warfare communication and networking systems. Further strengthening its position in the defense sector, TurnOnGreen has secured a strategic contract with a prominent Israel-based defense original equipment manufacturer. Under this agreement, TurnOnGreen will supply and integrate advanced power systems for all-terrain armored fighting vehicles and first-response military ambulances

