Hyperscale Data announces business update for TurnOnGreen

Hyperscale Data (GPUS) announced that its indirect subsidiary, TurnOnGreen has secured $3.9 million in new defense contracts through its power electronics division Digital Power Corporation. The agreements encompass the production and integration of defense-grade power conversion modules, tactical power switching and charging systems, and proprietary power distribution solutions. These advanced technologies are tailored to enhance the performance of off-road tactical vehicles, military ambulances, and critical warfare communication and networking systems. Further strengthening its position in the defense sector, TurnOnGreen has secured a strategic contract with a prominent Israel-based defense original equipment manufacturer. Under this agreement, TurnOnGreen will supply and integrate advanced power systems for all-terrain armored fighting vehicles and first-response military ambulances
