Is Hyperliquid (HYPE) About to Crash -- or Just Getting Started?

Key Points

Hyperliquid has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies of 2026, and currently trades near an all-time high.

Due to new regulatory approvals in the U.S., Hyperliquid's key competitive advantage may be coming to an end.

Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges and online prediction markets could become formidable rivals for Hyperliquid.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

No question about it: Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) has been one of the standout performers in the crypto market this year. This red-hot cryptocurrency is up 188% year to date and trades near an all-time high of $74. Right now, everything seems to be going in Hyperliquid's favor, including the launch of new ETFs at the end of May.

But here's the thing: Hyperliquid's key competitive advantage may be coming to an end soon, which could have dire consequences for where its price is headed next.

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The end of Hyperliquid's competitive advantage?

Approximately 18 months ago, Hyperliquid burst onto the crypto scene for one primary reason: its ability to offer perpetual futures trading for crypto traders. Perpetual futures are exactly the type of product that appeals to crypto traders: They are high-risk, high-upside, and offer the potential for plenty of leverage.

While Hyperliquid is still unable to offer these so-called "perps" to U.S. customers due to the risks they entail, it has a vast and growing audience worldwide. That is what has led to Hyperliquid's stratospheric gains. It's up a remarkable 2,185% since the token started trading in November 2024.

Slowly but surely, though, U.S. regulators are warming to the notion of perpetual futures trading for investors. After all, if the U.S. really does want to become the "crypto capital of the world," doesn't it need to offer the same types of crypto trading products available elsewhere?

The first major breakthrough came last July, when U.S. regulators approved the trading of perpetual futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum for certain Coinbase Global customers. The next big breakthrough happened at the end of May. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) officially approved trading in perpetual futures for retail customers of Kalshi, the popular prediction market.

More approvals are likely on the way, and these could really chip away at Hyperliquid's competitive advantage. Hyperliquid's economic moat is about to get filled in, and the invading armies are just waiting to cross over to attack the castle walls.

From my perspective, there's just no way Hyperliquid can handle this onslaught of new competitors. Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges and prediction markets are formidable opponents. And that's going to put downward pressure on the price of HYPE going forward.

Should you believe the HYPE?

At the end of the day, I can no longer recommend Hyperliquid as a high-upside crypto investment. Lock in your gains and put that money to work elsewhere. Even if the price of Hyperliquid does not crash, it certainly won't maintain the same momentum as it has over the past 12 months.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.