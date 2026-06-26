Is Hyperliquid Actually Worth the Hype?

Key Points

Hyperliquid can scale its revenue without spending much of anything.

Most of the revenue it generates gets routed into buybacks of its coin.

However, numerous powerful competitors are encroaching on its turf.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) is a blockchain that operates as a decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual futures -- a type of financial derivative that tracks an asset's price without expiring. It captures around 80% of all decentralized perpetual contract trading volume, making it a leader in the rapidly growing segment.

Furthermore, the network has accepted no venture capital funding, and a recent upgrade opened the platform to trading pre-IPO names, including highly popular stocks that have since launched, such as Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). So, does Hyperliquid live up to the hype, and does it deserve a place in your portfolio?

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How this business model works

The hype around Hyperliquid stems from its core economics, with annualized revenue near $874 million. Much of that growth is from traders who want to trade the perpetual futures contracts for select stocks and cryptocurrencies using leverage. There's likely plenty more growth where that came from.

HIP-3, the upgrade activated in October 2025, lets anyone staking 500,000 Hype tokens, or about $31 million at its current price, deploy a new perpetual futures market for nearly any asset. That threshold lets the platform host markets for perpetuals and exotic underlying assets without a centralized listing committee or the need to hold large volumes of various assets, thereby enabling it to keep its head count at just 11 people, including the founder.

Another structural difference from a typical exchange is that Hyperliquid keeps almost none of the revenue it generates, instead automatically routing 99% of the trading fees it collects into open-market purchases of its own token, almost like a stock buyback. Its buyback program is currently operating at a pace that will repurchase about 7% of its market cap per year, boosting the coin's value.

So it makes sense why its holder base is so enthusiastic, and its price being up by 59% in the last 12 months probably helps too.

A few things could spoil the hype

Competition is the most obvious risk for Hyperliquid, and it's the main factor that could derail its ongoing hype train.

Coinbase Global, Kalshi, and other regulated exchanges and prediction markets now have a path to list crypto perpetuals in the U.S. after a late-May regulatory shift -- and those are well-capitalized rivals that Hyperliquid has not yet had to fight directly. Aster, a rival perpetuals exchange that's also native to the crypto sector, temporarily overtook Hyperliquid's market share last year, and future incidents might not resolve as favorably for holders.

Whether Hyperliquid can fend off these challengers remains to be seen, but its current position and economics are hard to ignore. Overall, Hyperliquid is indeed worth the hype in my view.

It's all thanks to its successful implementation of decentralization in the perpetuals segment, which keeps its operations both capital-light and revenue-heavy, enabling it to continue scaling very inexpensively.

If your portfolio is already sufficiently diversified with safer investments, it's worth buying, provided you're willing to hold it for at least a few years.

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.