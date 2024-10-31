Hyperfine announces presentation of additional data on Swoop system

Hyperfine (HYPR) announced the presentation of additional research data and images using the Swoop system to image patients with Alzheimer’s disease who are part of the observational, investigator-initiated CARE PMR study. Recent presentations at Alzheimer’s meetings, including the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, ore AAIC in Philadelphia, AAIC in Tokyo, and the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease, or CTAD, conference in Madrid, have showcased the potential value of the Swoop system in Alzheimer’s patient management. The presentation at CTAD featured research from Washington University in St. Louis. The authors shared their experiences using Swoop system images to detect ARIA-E in patients undergoing Lecanemab therapy. The presentation showcased multiple cases comparing images obtained with the ultra-low-field Swoop portable MR brain imaging system with images from a high-field 3 tesla MRI scanner. The Swoop system images, processed using the latest advancements in AI-driven research software, demonstrated impressive image quality that shows promise for use in assisting physicians in detecting ARIA-E. The presentation conclusions stated that the Swoop system “presents a promising and cost-effective alternative to the conventional 3T MRI, with the added advantage of workflow optimization.” Further, the authors noted, “This study highlights the potential of innovative imaging technologies to advance patient care and monitor neurodegenerative conditions.” The CARE PMR study is a collection of data from multiple sites assessing the clinical utility and workflow benefits of using Swoop system images to detect amyloid-related imaging abnormalities in Alzheimer’s patients receiving amyloid-targeting therapy.

