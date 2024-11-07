Hyperfine announces CE approval of Swoop system software

Hyperfine (HYPR) announced CE approval of its latest generation of AI-powered Swoop system software under the European Medical Device Regulation. This approval marks a step in positioning Hyperfine for broad European launch of the Swoop Portable MR Imaging system, enabling faster, high-quality MR brain imaging that supports critical diagnostic decisions across diverse healthcare settings.

