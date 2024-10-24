News & Insights

Hygrovest Limited Sells Delivra Shares for CAD1.1 Million

October 24, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Hygrovest Limited (AU:HGV) has released an update.

Hygrovest Limited has successfully sold its shareholding in Delivra Health Brands Inc., netting approximately CAD1.1 million. Despite selling at a discount compared to the most recent carrying value, the sale price exceeded the value since HD Capital Partners became the investment manager. This transaction is part of Hygrovest’s strategy to focus on new investment opportunities for capital growth.

