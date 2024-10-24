Hygrovest Limited Sells Delivra Shares for CAD1.1 Million

Hygrovest Limited (AU:HGV) has released an update.

Hygrovest Limited has successfully sold its shareholding in Delivra Health Brands Inc., netting approximately CAD1.1 million. Despite selling at a discount compared to the most recent carrying value, the sale price exceeded the value since HD Capital Partners became the investment manager. This transaction is part of Hygrovest’s strategy to focus on new investment opportunities for capital growth.

For further insights into AU:HGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.