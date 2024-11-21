Hygrovest Limited Cuts Directors’ Fees to Boost Growth

Hygrovest Limited (AU:HGV) has released an update.

Hygrovest Limited, an Australian investment company, has announced a further reduction in directors’ fees, with each board member voluntarily decreasing their fees by $10,000 annually. This move reflects the board’s commitment to minimizing operational costs as part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value. The company continues to focus on generating capital growth through investments in equities and debt securities.

