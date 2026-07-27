Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, where 6,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of HYG, in morning trading today Wesco Aircraft Holding is trading flat.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the KMEM ETF, which lost 1,080,000 of its units, representing a 39.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: HYG, KMEM: Big ETF Outflows

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