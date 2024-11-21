HydroGraph Partners to Boost Battery and Capacitor Tech

Hydrograph Clean Power (TSE:HG) has released an update.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. has announced two strategic partnerships to enhance battery materials and supercapacitor technology. Collaborations with NEI Corporation and Volfpack Energy aim to accelerate innovation in graphene-enhanced battery materials and next-generation supercapacitors, respectively. These partnerships align with HydroGraph’s mission to deliver high-performance, sustainable energy solutions.

