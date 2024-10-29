Hydrocarbon Dynamics Expands Investments and Announces Rights Issue

Hydrocarbon Dynamics (AU:HCD) has released an update.

Hydrocarbon Dynamics is actively pursuing new investment opportunities in the energy and technology sectors while continuing its successful paraffin control treatments in regions like the Cooper Basin and the North Sea. The company has announced a rights issue to raise approximately $800,000, backed by Peloton Capital and key company directors. Despite facing some operational delays, HCD remains focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives.

