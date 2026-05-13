Hydro One Ltd. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$391 million, or C$0.65 per share. This compares with C$358 million, or C$0.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to C$2.648 billion from C$2.408 billion last year.

Hydro One Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$391 Mln. vs. C$358 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.65 vs. C$0.60 last year. -Revenue: C$2.648 Bln vs. C$2.408 Bln last year.

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