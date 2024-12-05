Hydrix Director Increases Shareholding with New Issuance

Hydrix Limited (AU:HYD) has released an update.

Hydrix Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Gavin Coote. Coote acquired nearly 5 million shares issued in lieu of director’s fees, boosting his total indirect shareholding through various trusts to over 10 million shares. This move was approved at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

