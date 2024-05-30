Hydreight Announces Record-Breaking Quarter

Hydreight Technologies Inc (TSE:NURS) has released an update.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. celebrates a stellar first quarter in 2024, boasting a top-line revenue of $4.87 million, marking a 33% increase from the previous year. The company is seeing tangible benefits from its investments in technological infrastructure, translating to a growing number of white-label locations and an enhanced product offering, including Tirzepatide and Semaglutide. With a clear focus on expanding revenue and moving towards profitability, Hydreight is attracting attention from potential investors.

